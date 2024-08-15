TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

TMC the metals Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of TMC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 1,636,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,503. The company has a market cap of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 896,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,592.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMC

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.