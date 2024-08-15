TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

