Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $131.25 Average PT from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.19.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $128,982,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

