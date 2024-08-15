Toncoin (TON) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $6.54 or 0.00011321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $22.33 billion and approximately $436.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,841.34 or 1.00118756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,503,474 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,485,186.296425 with 2,518,603,859.798374 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.6855442 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $702,106,306.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

