Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.65

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.65 and last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 71721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.87.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

