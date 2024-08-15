Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Traeger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Traeger

Traeger Stock Performance

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $355.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Traeger by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 712.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.