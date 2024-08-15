Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $83.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 177,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 32,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trex by 147.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

