Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

