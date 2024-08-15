TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 7,376 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.61. 1,254,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,200,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

