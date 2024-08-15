TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after buying an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,510,000 after buying an additional 1,684,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $117.89. 4,239,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,851. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.