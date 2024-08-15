Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in July

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

TSUSF remained flat at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

