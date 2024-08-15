Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TKC opened at $7.57 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

