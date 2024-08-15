Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.
Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 61.9 %
Shares of TSBX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 5,739,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,268. The company has a market cap of $19.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.16.
About Turnstone Biologics
