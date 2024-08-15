Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 61.9 %

Shares of TSBX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 5,739,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,268. The company has a market cap of $19.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

