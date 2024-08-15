Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 258,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 269,727 shares.The stock last traded at $1.46 and had previously closed at $1.45.
Tuya Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
