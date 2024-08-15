U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 44,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,037. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

