U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 25,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,956. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

