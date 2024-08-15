U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 25,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,956. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
