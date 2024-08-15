UBS Group Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $276.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $288.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $239.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

