UBS Group Lowers H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $60.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 16,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,474. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $2,793,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

