UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.4 %

UBS stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 2,628,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

