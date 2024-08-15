UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.