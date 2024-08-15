Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $497.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

ULTA stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.18. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

