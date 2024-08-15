Uniswap Trading Up 4.1% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00010635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $80.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00111706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.2889527 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $93,483,210.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

