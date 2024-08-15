United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Down 3.5%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $317.30 and last traded at $322.08. Approximately 359,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 491,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,734 shares of company stock worth $38,763,288. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,519,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,158,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

