UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 3.0 %
UTSI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.
UTStarcom Company Profile
