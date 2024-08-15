V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Insulet by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 89.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.98. 11,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $223.56. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

