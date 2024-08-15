V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,988 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,861,551. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

