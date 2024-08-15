V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.