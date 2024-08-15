V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

