V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 185,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

