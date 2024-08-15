V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.5% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 16,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 469,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,744. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

