V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Shares of HES traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

