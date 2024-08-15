V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

