V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WEC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.22. 144,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,790. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

