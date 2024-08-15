V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

CINF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

