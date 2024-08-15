V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $390,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $35,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.11. The company had a trading volume of 227,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $186.50.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
