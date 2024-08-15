V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $75,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,929 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UiPath Price Performance
Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,997. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
