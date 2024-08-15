V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $75,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,929 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,997. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.