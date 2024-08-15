V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $133,826,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 956.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 448,253 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 58,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

