V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.83.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

