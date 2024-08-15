V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after buying an additional 211,395 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $165.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

