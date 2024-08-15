Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Valhi stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.49. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

