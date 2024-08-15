Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 122.9% in July

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.5777 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

