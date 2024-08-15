Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Value Line Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at $346,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

