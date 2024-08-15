Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $877.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,293. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $847.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.