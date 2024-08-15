Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.19. 193,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

