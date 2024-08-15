Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. 141,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,579. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

