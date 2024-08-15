Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.26. 360,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,735. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

