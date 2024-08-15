Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $310.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

