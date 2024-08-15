Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,297. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $255.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.