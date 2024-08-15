Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,018. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.