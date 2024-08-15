Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $69.69. 16,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1759 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

